Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

CRM stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.14. 3,706,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

