Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

