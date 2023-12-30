Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Critical Review

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Saratoga Investment and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Saratoga Investment and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $99.10 million 3.42 $24.68 million $2.76 9.37 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.70 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -8.23

Saratoga Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. Saratoga Investment pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 25.56% 13.52% 4.23% B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats B. Riley Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

