Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CFO David L. Lowrance Sells 10,000 Shares

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Savara Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 7.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 789,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 369.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

