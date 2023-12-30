Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Sells $442,000.53 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savara Stock Down 2.5 %

Savara stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 7.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 948,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

