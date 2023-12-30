Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Stock Price Down 40.2%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 40.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

