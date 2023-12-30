Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,037 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.29. 918,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

