Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,374 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. 871,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

