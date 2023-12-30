Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.91. 1,233,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average of $318.29. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

