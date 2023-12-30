Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 116,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 43,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.70. 16,222,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

