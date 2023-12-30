Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

