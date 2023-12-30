Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. 100,891,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

