Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,196,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.16. 144,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,321. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

