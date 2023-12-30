Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $508,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $288.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average is $257.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

