Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,151,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 107,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 285,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

