Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.68 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.