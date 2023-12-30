Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,175. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

