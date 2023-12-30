Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,150 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $828.69. 153,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

