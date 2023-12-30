Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.