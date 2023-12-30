Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.55. 2,526,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

