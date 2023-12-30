Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 70,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

