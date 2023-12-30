Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.16. 474,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,622. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.89.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

