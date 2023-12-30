Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,447,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,967.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 2,426,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,330. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. Bank of America dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

