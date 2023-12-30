Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 12,459 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SRRK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
