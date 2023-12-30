Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 12,459 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Scholar Rock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.