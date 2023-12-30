Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth $651,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

