Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Position Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

