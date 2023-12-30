Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 18.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $35,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 703,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 717,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 377,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

