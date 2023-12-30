Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 703,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,374,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 717,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 305,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.