Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF remained flat at $36.96 during midday trading on Friday. 3,600,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

