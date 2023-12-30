Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Raised by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,027,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock remained flat at $36.96 during trading on Friday. 3,600,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

