Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 778,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

