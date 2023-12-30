Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

