Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.