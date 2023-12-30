Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.