Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 1,881,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

