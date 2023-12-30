Scott Darling Sells 5,285 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $5,004.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Scott Darling sold 480 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $12,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $13,192.40.

UPST opened at $40.86 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

