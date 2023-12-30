SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.03). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 183,156 shares traded.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £91.07 million, a PE ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ami Sharma purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £90,700 ($115,247.78). In other news, insider Ami Sharma bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £90,700 ($115,247.78). Also, insider Mike Creedon bought 12,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,749.02 ($18,740.81). 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

