Security National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.