Security National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 687.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.91. 769,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,348. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

