Security National Bank Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.