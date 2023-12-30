Security National Bank Buys 2,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Security National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 880,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,313. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.