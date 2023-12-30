Security National Bank Buys 383 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. 1,309,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

