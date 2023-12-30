Security National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.29. 753,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

