Security National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Security National Bank decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned about 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

