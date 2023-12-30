Security National Bank Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security National Bank increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

