Security National Bank Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

