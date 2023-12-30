Security National Bank Has $1.64 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Security National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock remained flat at $54.98 during midday trading on Friday. 3,652,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

