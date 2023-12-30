Security National Bank Has $688,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 1,326,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

