Security National Bank Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank owned approximately 3.06% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 138,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

