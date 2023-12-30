Security National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 4,730,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.